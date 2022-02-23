Yasir Ali makes ODI debut as Bangladesh bowl first in series opener

Bangladesh have been asked to bowl first by Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi after losing the toss in the series opener at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram. Middle-order batter Yasir Ali makes his ODI debut.

Bangladesh are returning to the 50-over format after seven long months, they last played Zimbabwe back in July last year.

The hosts have four uncapped players in their 15-man squad and Yasir is the only one making his way into the playing eleven.

Yasir has already made his debut in Test cricket, playing three Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand so far.

He had a decent outing in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Afghanistan's batters will be tested first up against a Bangladeshi side that's familiar with the conditions. How Afghanistan's two young openers will approach in this game is a curiosity. The batting order has some experience with Rahmat Shah and the skipper, Hashmatullah Shahidi, at 3 and 4. Whether they cope with the Bangladeshi bowlers who are familiar with the conditions is the pressing question.

Although Bangladesh will start favourites in this match, Afghanistan always fancy their chances against the Tigers. They won two out of the last five encounters against Bangladesh that includes a famous 136-run win in the 2018 Asia Cup.

Afghanistan have great memories of this very ground as they beat Bangladesh in a Test match here three years ago. But ZACS is a happy hunting ground for Bangladesh as well, having won eight out of the last 10 ODIs at this venue.

The ZACS saw runs in the BPL and is generally a ground where batters enjoy the conditions. The run rate in the last five games here is 5.48 and one can expect a high-scoring encounter between the two sides. Tamim Iqbal, the homeboy, is the highest run-scorer at this venue and will look to get a good score after a long layoff.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi