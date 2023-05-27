Litton will lead the Test side against Afghanistan since he is vice-caption: Nazmul Hassan

Sports

BSS
27 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 07:42 pm

Related News

Litton will lead the Test side against Afghanistan since he is vice-caption: Nazmul Hassan

As a designated vice-captain, he in fact was due to captain the side but confusion arose when it was reported in some media that the best batter at this moment was reluctant to do the job to concentrate on his batting.

BSS
27 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 07:42 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in their upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan, beginning from 14 June in absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

As a designated vice-captain, he in fact was due to captain the side but confusion arose when it was reported in some media that the best batter at this moment was reluctant to do the job to concentrate on his batting.

Neither Litton nor the team management did confirm the news. However, in a programme on Friday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon, made it clear that as the vice-captain, Litton would have to lead the side in the absence of Shakib.

The ace all-rounder was ruled out of the Test with a finger injury which he sustained during the ODI series against Ireland this month in Chelmsford.

"Shakib was ruled out of the team due to injury and so very naturally Litton will lead the side since he is the designated vice-captain," Papon said in a programme, arranged by the Bangladesh cricket supporters association.

"As far as I know, Litton will lead the side. I don't hear anything else in this regard."

BCB announced Shakib and Litton as captain and vice-captain of the Test team after Mominul Haque stepped down last year. Litton is yet to lead the side in a longer version format but he led the side in the three-match ODI series against India in the absence of injured Tamim.

Bangladesh beat India by 2-1 in that series, making Litton's captaincy debut series a memorable one.

Top News / Cricket

Litton Das / Bangladeesh Cricket Team / Test Cricket / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

9h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

10h | Brands
Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

5h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty