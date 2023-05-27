Litton will lead the Test side against Afghanistan since he is vice-caption: Nazmul Hassan

Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in their upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan, beginning from 14 June in absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

As a designated vice-captain, he in fact was due to captain the side but confusion arose when it was reported in some media that the best batter at this moment was reluctant to do the job to concentrate on his batting.

Neither Litton nor the team management did confirm the news. However, in a programme on Friday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon, made it clear that as the vice-captain, Litton would have to lead the side in the absence of Shakib.

The ace all-rounder was ruled out of the Test with a finger injury which he sustained during the ODI series against Ireland this month in Chelmsford.

"Shakib was ruled out of the team due to injury and so very naturally Litton will lead the side since he is the designated vice-captain," Papon said in a programme, arranged by the Bangladesh cricket supporters association.

"As far as I know, Litton will lead the side. I don't hear anything else in this regard."

BCB announced Shakib and Litton as captain and vice-captain of the Test team after Mominul Haque stepped down last year. Litton is yet to lead the side in a longer version format but he led the side in the three-match ODI series against India in the absence of injured Tamim.

Bangladesh beat India by 2-1 in that series, making Litton's captaincy debut series a memorable one.