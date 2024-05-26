Xhaka scores as Leverkusen lift German Cup to claim a first double

Crowned Bundesliga champions in mid-April, Leverkusen were made to fight hard against their second-division opponents, after Odilon Kossounou was sent off just before half-time.

Photo: Bayer Leverkusen
Photo: Bayer Leverkusen

Granit Xhaka scored as a 10-man Bayer Leverkusen beat Kaiserslautern 1-0 to lift the German Cup in Berlin on Saturday, winning the club's first double.

Crowned Bundesliga champions in mid-April, Leverkusen were made to fight hard against their second-division opponents, after Odilon Kossounou was sent off just before half-time.

Xhaka's 16th-minute goal was enough as Leverkusen bounced back from Wednesday's Europa League final loss to Atalanta -- which ended their season-long unbeaten run of 51 games and hopes of a treble.

