Women archers create history as Bangladesh win first ever medal in Asian Archery Championship

Sports

BSS
17 November, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 02:05 pm

Related News

Women archers create history as Bangladesh win first ever medal in Asian Archery Championship

In the recurve women's team event held today, Bangladesh Archery team comprising Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy secured the bronze medal beating Vietnam by 5-3 sets.

BSS
17 November, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 02:05 pm
Women archers create history as Bangladesh win first ever medal in Asian Archery Championship

It was a memorable day in history of Bangladesh archery as three women archers -- Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy -- created history by winning bronze medal for the first time in the 22nd Asian Archery Championship being held at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the city.

In the recurve women's team event held today, Bangladesh Archery team comprising Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy secured the bronze medal beating Vietnam by 5-3 sets.

Beauty Roy in her immediate reaction said "I looked at the coach when I was having problems with my chest guard while practicing before the match. The coach said to me, there is nothing to be afraid of, there is still time......we get confidence from the coach, if the coach doesn't give us courage, we lose courage. When we see the face of the coach, we can understand that we will do well and achieve success."

Nasrin said: "This is the first time we have won a medal at the Asian Championships, We practiced at a stretch for one year and never on vacation. All three of us have done well here just by concentrating on the match and training."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will fight for the gold deciding match in the mixed team event final against Korea to be held on Friday (November 19) at the same venue.

Others

Asian Archery Championship / Archery / Diya Siddique / Nasrin Akter / Beauty Roy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records