Behind archer Sagor Islam's path to Paris: The mother who endured it all

In the small, bustling village of Choto Bangram in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, the aroma of freshly brewed tea mingles with the air every morning as Selina, a determined mother of four, prepares to open her humble tea stall. The shop, a testament to her resilience and unbreakable grit, stands as a symbol of aspiration and perseverance.

Today, Selina's heart swells with pride as she speaks of her son, Sagor Islam, who has secured a direct spot in the Paris Olympics, representing Bangladesh in archery.

Sagor Islam is now a well-known name across the country but few know the story of his mother, Selina – who has no middle name or surname; she is simply Selina. When we set out to learn more about Sagor and his journey, it was Selina's grit which took us by surprise.

In 2009, she lost her husband, leaving her to raise four children on her own, "Sagor's father passed away 15 years ago, I had no choice left. I had to do something to feed my children, so I started this tea shop with a polythene-made wall."

Selina had to fight off a lot of people to establish what she has today, "People destroyed, stole from my shop and hurled abusive words at me because I'm a woman!" Despite the hostility and setbacks, she never gave up.

She rebuilt her tea stall seven times, each time more determined than before to provide for her family. Her strength and ability to bounce back are etched in the tin-made walls of her shop, a silent witness to her struggles and triumphs.

Sagor, the youngest of Selina's children, showed an early interest in sports.

In 2017, he began practising archery at the SB Club near the tea stall of Selina. Sagor started practice under Bachchu, an archery coach from Rajshahi. His talent was evident, and Bachchu sparkled with joy while speaking of his most popular student, "Sagor had something special in him, I sensed it as soon as he started practising. He always gave attention to detail and did exactly what I asked him to do.''

Selina opened her stall every morning at 5 am and worked tirelessly until 11 pm. Some days, she had to bring Sagor with her because he was often disruptive at school. His teacher gave Selina an ultimatum: she had to sit beside Sagor in class, or she would have to take him out of school altogether.

"Some days, I would lay Sagor down on a bench at the stall. He would fall asleep there, and after finishing business for the day, I would pick him up and take him home. It happened quite frequently," Selina recounted.

In 2019, Sagor earned a coveted spot at BKSP (Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan), the premier institution for nurturing athletes in Bangladesh. BKSP provided Sagor with the resources and training he needed to hone his skills and compete at higher levels. "I could not afford the expense that BKSP usually charge. But seeing my situation, they were kind enough to exempt all the charges and I had to pay only Tk3,000 per year," said Selina.

Recently, Sagor's dedication and hard work paid off when he performed exceptionally well in a tournament in Turkey. His outstanding performance earned him a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics, a dream come true for the young archer.

"It's like a dream," Selina said. Her eyes glistened. The pride was evident in the mother's eyes. "From the day he picked up a bow, I knew he had the potential to achieve great things."

She added, "I am very happy right now, my son is now known by all. I believe this is not the end for him. Greater things are awaiting for my little Sagor."

Selina's struggles have been the bedrock of Sagor's success. Her constant support and tenacity have inspired him to pursue his dreams relentlessly. As the news of Sagor's Olympic qualification spread, Choto Bangram erupted in celebration. The villagers, once sceptical and dismissive, now speak of Selina with admiration and respect. Her story has become a guiding light for many women in the community, proving that with courage and willpower, even the most insurmountable obstacles can be overcome.

Selina's tea stall, once a target of ridicule, is now a place of pride. Customers come not just for the tea, but to catch a glimpse of the woman whose indomitable fortitude nurtured an Olympic athlete. Sagor's journey from a small village in Bangladesh to the grand stage of the Olympics is a demonstration of the power of persistence, patience and the unyielding love of a mother.

As Sagor prepares to represent Bangladesh in Paris which begins on 26 July, the whole country will watch in awe, not just of his skill with the bow, but of the incredible story of the mother who made it all possible.

Selina embodies the spirit of resoluteness and toughness. She thought outside the box, encouraging Sagor to pursue archery rather than focusing solely on academics or sending him to work—a step most parents in Bangladesh would hesitate to take.

Whatever Sagor achieves in the Olympics, it has little to do with the already proud and steadfast Selina. She stands as evidence that when the chips are down, you don't stay down; you fight back and prove to the world that success can come from any circumstances.