'Whole country needs reform': Ruman Shana, Diya Siddique condemn violence on students

Archers Ruman Shana and Diya Siddique joined the list of sports personnel voicing their support for anti-quota protests and condemned violence on students in the past few days.

"Not just quota, the whole country needs reform," Ruman Shana wrote on his Facebook on Wednesday.

Another star archer, Diya, did not write any words but posted a bloodstained insignia of Dhaka University. 

Apart from them, cricketer Afif Hossain urged to stop the bloodshed.

"The country belongs to all of us. We believe in peace, not in turmoil. Let no blood of my brothers and sisters be shed. Let the ongoing crisis be resolved logically. The ongoing situation will soon turn into peace. Let's hope everything will be normal," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier, Bangladesh's batting stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim has joined Shoriful Islam and Towhid Hridoy on the anti-quota protests from students seeking attention from those in power to put an end to the violence and bloodshed. 

The 37-year-old posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday morning after pacer Shoriful and middle-order batter Hridoy posted on the matter on their socials a day before.

