Empty streets ahead of 'Long March to Dhaka' programme

Although there were crowds on several streets during the early morning hours today (5 August), roads started to become empty as the day progressed.

Most of the city streets were seen deserted as of filing this report around 10:30am, with heavy police and army presence at several spots of the capital.

The Jatrabari-Shonir Akhra area, which had been a hotspot of violence during the recent unrest, appeared deserted today with no presence of police or the army. The streets remained relatively calm than the other days as there was an absence of protesters there.

The Farmgate to Banglamotor portion of Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue was also devoid of protesters and law enforcement agencies. Only two vehicles of the army were seen patrolling the area near Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka.

In Basabo area, police were seen using mics and telling the residents to stay indoors and shut the shops.

In Badda-Rampura area, the streets were deserted but a few people were seen standing and strolling. Police presence was seen on the opposite side of Brac University campus, who were seen asking anyone about their reason for going out and chasing the people away. They were not allowing anyone to stay on the road without any valid reasons.

The army has taken position on the Rampura Bridge, where they have been using mics and asking people to stay at home.

In a facebook post shared last night, one of the co-ordinators of the reform movement Asif Mahmud had asked the people to take positions at different points of the city, and reach Shaheed Minar in whatever way they can.

"Further instructions will be provided from the rally venue later today", Asif added.