Police detain 6 students, charge batons at protesters in Jashore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 09:11 pm

Related News

Police detain 6 students, charge batons at protesters in Jashore

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 09:11 pm
Police charge batons at protesters in Jashore on 31 July. Photo: Collected
Police charge batons at protesters in Jashore on 31 July. Photo: Collected

Jashore police today (31 July) apprehended at least six protesting students after charging batons to disperse protesters who brought out a procession as part of the countrywide 'March for Justice' programme announced by the Anto-Discrimination Student Movement.

The detainees have been identified as Roni, Akash, Rana, Touhidul, Riyaz and Ibrahim, according to police officials.

"They have been taken into custody for questioning," Jashore's Additional Superintendent of Police Jewel Imran said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rashed Khan, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's coordinator in Jashore, said, "Police obstructed our pre-announced programme. Several protesters have been detained.

"Our movement cannot be stopped by obstructing us. We were on the streets, we will stay on the streets," he said.

Quota reform / Quota protest / March for Justice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

12h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

14h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

1d | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

3h | Videos
The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

2h | Videos
Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

16m | Videos
Who is Ismail Haniyeh, Killed in an Israeli Attack?

Who is Ismail Haniyeh, Killed in an Israeli Attack?

1h | Videos