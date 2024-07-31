Police detain 6 students, charge batons at protesters in Jashore

Police charge batons at protesters in Jashore on 31 July. Photo: Collected

Jashore police today (31 July) apprehended at least six protesting students after charging batons to disperse protesters who brought out a procession as part of the countrywide 'March for Justice' programme announced by the Anto-Discrimination Student Movement.

The detainees have been identified as Roni, Akash, Rana, Touhidul, Riyaz and Ibrahim, according to police officials.

"They have been taken into custody for questioning," Jashore's Additional Superintendent of Police Jewel Imran said.

Rashed Khan, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's coordinator in Jashore, said, "Police obstructed our pre-announced programme. Several protesters have been detained.

"Our movement cannot be stopped by obstructing us. We were on the streets, we will stay on the streets," he said.