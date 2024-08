TBS staff reporters Jahidul Islam and Miraz Hossain were attacked today (4 August) during a clash in Dhanmondi 27 in the capital.

Despite revealing their identities, the reporters were asked to show their mobile phones and Facebook profiles.

Later, they were hit by the attackers using sharp weapons.

Those who attacked were positioned in front of the Midas Centre at Dhanmondi-27.

Dhanmondi-27 in front of the Midas Centre. Photo: TBS

Staff reporter Jahidul Islam required several stitches in his head.