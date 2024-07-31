25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

Police baton charge during a procession in Barishal on 31 July. Photo: TBS

At least 25 people, including journalists, were injured as police baton charged on protesters in Barishal today (31 July).

Police also reportedly detained at least 20 people as processions took place around 11:00am in front of Ashwinikumar Hall on Nagri Road and then around 12:30pm in front of the District and Sessions Judge Court on Fazlul Haque Avenue.

Injured student Setu said, "Hundreds of police and BGB members started beating us with sticks during our peaceful programme to protest the killing of students and common people. At least 20-25 people were beaten up by the police."

Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arisul Haque said, "Some people gathered at the spot. We detained a few people from there. Details will be given later."

According to the injured journalists, Barisal Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Arafat himself was also involved in the baton charge.

When contacted, Tanvir Arafat said, "The police did not intentionally baton charge journalists. Some were beaten up by mistake."