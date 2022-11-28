'Wherever you are, we love you': Luis Enrique wishes his late daughter a happy birthday before WC match against Germany

Spain coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to his late daughter before tonight's World Cup match against Germany. Xana lost her courageous fight against cancer in 2019, at the young age of 9.

She would have turned 13 today, the same day Spain take on Germany in Qatar.

Enrique, 52, emotionally paid tribute to Xana while out on a bike ride before the game.

Taking to Instagram, Enrique said: "Today is a special day. Not only because we play Germany, but also because my daughter Xana would be turning 13 years old."

"My love, wherever you are, we love you."

The ex-Barcelona manager Enrique simply wrote, "We love you," as a caption.

After a five-month battle with osteosarcoma, an extremely rare bone cancer, Xana tragically passed away in 2019.

On the day that would have been his daughter's birthday, Enrique remembered and honoured her.

After temporarily stepping down as Spain manager in 2019 due to personal issues, he eventually returned after a year.

