We want to end this tour with good result: Jamal

Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuyan expressed his hope to end their qualifiers campaign with a good result against Malaysia.

Bangladesh locks horn host Malaysia in their ultimate group E match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 7 pm (BST).

Addressing a pre-match press conference today (Monday), the star midfielder Jamal said: "Today is our last match game. We want to end the tour with a good result.. all the players are very motivated for today's match because it's a home team and we know this a lot of people will go to stadium which is a motivation fact for us. Overall we play football and there will be a enjoy and we enjoy the match also."

Malaysia will get ample support from their home crowds in today's match but Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera thinks that his team can compete in any team in which they will have the opportunity in today's match.

"It will be a great challenge for us to play in front of seventy or seventy five thousand spectators will be an extra motivation for players to play in such a huge crowd and atmosphere it is a perfect moment to show everyone that we can compete against anyone," said the Bangladesh head coach.

Bangladesh earlier showed impressive football against mighty Bahrain and Turkmenistan. They lost 0-2 to Bahrain in their group opening match which was followed by a fighting 1-2 defeat to Turkmenistan.

Though Bangladesh lost both their group matches but their fighting performance must boost them up prior to the match against Malaysia.