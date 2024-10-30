Bangladesh announce partial squad for Maldives friendlies; Jamal left out

Next month, the Bangladesh football team will play two friendly matches against the Maldives. Coach Javier Cabrera has announced a partial 16-member squad for these games, leaving out Jamal Bhuiyan, Bangladesh's most-capped player.

This season, Jamal Bhuiyan has not been signed by any Premier League team. Recently, he began training with Brothers Union, although there are still unresolved registration issues.

The national team players will report to the team manager on November 1. However, it's uncertain if Amer Khan, the previous manager and a former executive committee member of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), will retain his position after losing in the recent BFF elections held on Saturday.

The two friendly internationals against the Maldives will be held at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on November 13 and 16. With Jamal's absence, a new captain will be leading the squad.

16-Member Partial Squad

Goalkeepers: Mitul Marma, Sujan Hossain

Defenders: Murad Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Shakil Ahmed, Rahmat Mia, Shakil Hossain, Eisa Faysal, Tajuddin

Midfielders: Mohammad Hridoy, Shah Kazem Kirmani, Papon Singh, Didarul Alam

Forwards: Shahriar Emon, Arman Faysal, Mirazul Islam