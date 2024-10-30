Bangladesh announce partial squad for Maldives friendlies; Jamal left out

Sports

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 12:59 pm

Related News

Bangladesh announce partial squad for Maldives friendlies; Jamal left out

This partial squad has been named primarily because players from Bashundhara Kings, who are currently in Bhutan for the AFC Challenge Cup, are unavailable.

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 12:59 pm
Bangladesh announce partial squad for Maldives friendlies; Jamal left out

Next month, the Bangladesh football team will play two friendly matches against the Maldives. Coach Javier Cabrera has announced a partial 16-member squad for these games, leaving out Jamal Bhuiyan, Bangladesh's most-capped player.

 

This season, Jamal Bhuiyan has not been signed by any Premier League team. Recently, he began training with Brothers Union, although there are still unresolved registration issues.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The national team players will report to the team manager on November 1. However, it's uncertain if Amer Khan, the previous manager and a former executive committee member of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), will retain his position after losing in the recent BFF elections held on Saturday.

The two friendly internationals against the Maldives will be held at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on November 13 and 16. With Jamal's absence, a new captain will be leading the squad.

16-Member Partial Squad

Goalkeepers: Mitul Marma, Sujan Hossain

Defenders: Murad Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Shakil Ahmed, Rahmat Mia, Shakil Hossain, Eisa Faysal, Tajuddin

Midfielders: Mohammad Hridoy, Shah Kazem Kirmani, Papon Singh, Didarul Alam

Forwards: Shahriar Emon, Arman Faysal, Mirazul Islam

Top News

Bangladesh Football Federation / bangladesh football team / Jamal Bhuyan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

4d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Former Mirpur DC Jasim Uddin arrested

Former Mirpur DC Jasim Uddin arrested

1h | Videos
Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as new chief to replace Nasrallah

Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as new chief to replace Nasrallah

1h | Videos
Ex-minister Abdus Shahid detained

Ex-minister Abdus Shahid detained

1h | Videos
Where does all the money for U.S. presidential elections come from?

Where does all the money for U.S. presidential elections come from?

4h | Videos