Warner's whirlwind 75 wallops wobbly West Indies

An explosive David Warner slammed 75 and Tim David a rapid 42 as Australia made 178-7 in the second and final Twenty20 international against the West Indies on Friday. In reply, the visitors never looked like getting close to the target as none of the batters was able to up the ante. With the 31-run win, Australia took the series 2-0.

An explosive David Warner slammed 75 and Tim David a rapid 42 as Australia made 178-7 in the second and final Twenty20 international against the West Indies on Friday. In reply, the visitors never looked like getting close to the target as none of the batters was able to up the ante. With the 31-run win, Australia took the series 2-0.

Australia were cruising at 95-1, but they lost three wickets for five runs, including Warner, as the visitors got back into contention.

The dangerous David came to the rescue with an entertaining 42 off 20 balls, including three big sixes.

The hosts clinched the first match by three wickets, and the West Indies are keen for a win in what is their last game before the World Cup, where they face Scotland first-up on 17 October. 

But they had few answers to Warner, who punished anything short at the Gabba in Brisbane, hitting 10 fours and three sixes in his 41-ball blitz.

Skipper Aaron Finch was on the teamsheet to open alongside Warner after coming in at number four in the first game, but after Australia were sent into bat it was Cameron Green who again strode to the crease. 

And for a second match, the towering all-rounder failed to fire, getting out for one.

Finch came in at first drop as Australia continue to experiment ahead of their defence of the World Cup, and he was content to play second-fiddle to Warner.

After smacking two boundaries in the opening over, Warner barely put a foot wrong as he raced to his 23rd T20 half-century, bringing up the milestone off 30 balls.

They reached 88-1 -- 68 of them from Warner -- at the halfway mark, but the visitors pounced soon after with both players falling within six balls.

Finch was caught at mid-off by Rovman Powell off Obed McCoy for 15, snapping an 85-run partnership, then Warner departed caught and bowled by Odean Smith.

Glenn Maxwell's poor run of form continued, run out for one as Australia stumbled to 100-4, losing three wickets for just five runs.

But David steadied the ship with his quick-fire 42. After hitting 20 off the first four balls of a McCoy over, he was finally trapped lbw. 

Steve Smith made 17 and Matthew Wade 16.

Three West Indies batters - Brandon King, Johnson Charles and Akeal Hosein - crossed the 20-run mark but none of them could carry on. Mitchell Starc took four wickets for 20 runs in his four overs. 

The West Indies finished with 147 for eight in 20 overs. 

 

