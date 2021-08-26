'Virat Kohli should call Sachin Tendulkar, ask what to do'

Sunil Gavaskar said India captain Virat Kohli should think about giving a call to Sachin Tendulkar to sort out the technical problems he has been having in England, particularly against pacer James Anderson. Gavaskar's comments came after Kohli was dismissed by Anderson on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds for 7 runs after facing just 17 balls.

This was the seventh time Kohli was dismissed by Anderson in Test cricket – joint-most along with Nathan Lyon. The England legend had dismissed the Indian captain for a golden duck in the first Test at Nottingham too.

"He should give a quick call to SRT (Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar) and ask what should I do?" said Gavaskar during commentary on Wednesday.

It happened in the 11th over of the Indian innings when a full of confidence Anderson got one to just hold its line to Kohli and the latter went for the drive without getting a big stride in, only to get an outside edge to keeper Jos Buttler.

Kohli's problems outside the off-stump in this series has brought back memories of the 2014 tour when he could not score a single fifty in the five matches and got out to Anderson multiple times.

"That is a bit of a worry for me because he is getting dismissed at the fifth, sixth and even seventh stump. In 2014, he was getting out more around the off-stump," added Gavaskar while pointing to the fact that he is being drawn into playing outside the off-stump.

Gavaskar said Kohli should follow the methods of Tendulkar which the great man implemented in the Sydney Test in 2003-04

"[He should] Do what Sachin Tendulkar did at Sydney. Say to himself that I am not going to play the cover drive," added Gavaskar.

Sachin, who was getting out poking or driving outside the off-stump throughout the series had kept that shot in the closet till he crossed the three-figure mark. He ended up scoring a superb double hundred.

Meanwhile, England took complete control of the third Test. After bowling India for 78 despite losing the toss, England openers Haseen Hameed and Rory Burns struck half-centuries to put together the team's first-century opening partnership of the series. England went to stumps at 120 for no loss, leading India by 42 runs.