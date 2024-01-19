Unglamorous opening ceremony kicks off BPL 2024

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 03:12 pm

The Bangladesh Cricket Board president and newly appointed Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan declared the tournament open.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The 2024 edition of the franchise-based Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) began after a pretty ordinary opening ceremony on Friday. The Bangladesh Cricket Board president and newly appointed Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan declared the tournament open. 

Unlike previous few editions, there was no colourful opening ceremony and big-name overseas cricketers are yet to arrive.

There's not been much hype around the tournament because of lack of promotion but there is a decent turnout so far in the BPL opener.

Players of both the teams and the match officials stood on a red carpet and were greeted by Nazmul Hassan. Smoke flare was on display and balloons filled the sky after the inauguration. 

All these happened after the toss happened and finished within 10 minutes. 

Bangladesh Premier League / BPL 2024

