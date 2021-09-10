'Two GOATs in one city' - Manchester buzzing as both Ronaldo and Kohli present in Manchester

Manchester is buzzing at the moment due to the presence of two of the finest sportspersons of this generation Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli in the city.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved back to Manchester United after a gap of 12 years this summer, is currently training with the club and is likely to make his second debut for the club on Saturday at the Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

The Indian Cricket team along with their captain Virat Kohli too have arrived in Manchester to take on England in the fifth test match of ongoing England vs India Test Series. India are currently leading 2-1 in the series.

As Kohli arrived and started training, Lancashire Cricket Club shared Kohli's photo on their Twitter handle and wrote about the presence of the two superstars in the same city currently. Manchester United responded to their twee writing 'One city, two GOATs'.

The Portuguese star is expected to make his second bow for the Red Devils on Saturday, September 11, in a Premier League fixture against Newcastle at Old Trafford. The match kicks off at 8:00 pm Bangladeshi time.

One city, two GOATs 😉 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 9, 2021

There were reports that Ronaldo could instead be making his full debut on Tuesday, September 14 in the Champions League against Young Boys, due to the striker having to isolate in accordance with Covid-19 rules following international duty with Portugal.

It was suggested that due to the limited time that Ronaldo would be able to train with his new teammates ahead of Saturday's game, Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could delay his full debut until the Champions League fixture.

But Manchester United have excited supporters with an update of Ronaldo having joined training on September 7, hinting that the forward could very well still be set to make an appearance this weekend.

It is no secret that the Indian captain admires and idolises Cristiano Ronaldo. Kohli has expressed his admiration for the Portuguese star on several occasions in the past. In 2020, during a chat with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, Kohli explained why he idolises Ronaldo.

"Cristiano Ronaldo. There are many great athletes. There are so many people you look up to, who are amazing, but for a guy to turn up for big games that regularly. The thing that stood out was, he joined Juventus (and) I remember it was a UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid match. They lost 2-0 in the first leg. The second leg they were playing at home. For a guy to say two days prior to the game, to tell his friends that come for the game (because) it is going to be a special night.

"That conviction for a guy to say that we are going to go through and score a hat-trick. That for me is a beast mentality. In the world of sport, there are very few people who can claim to have that kind of a mentality. That mental strength for me is inspiring every time."