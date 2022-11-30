'Touch the stars': Joy in Senegal as team reach World Cup round of 16

Sports

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 01:20 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 01:22 am

Related News

'Touch the stars': Joy in Senegal as team reach World Cup round of 16

Manager Alioune Cisse also coached his country at the last World Cup in Russia, when they were eliminated at group stage against Japan on fair play points. He also oversaw Senegal's first Africa Cup of Nations victory in February this year, which set high expectations for the current World Cup.

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 01:20 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 01:22 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Joyous crowds celebrated in Senegal's capital Dakar on Tuesday as cheers and car horns rang out in gridlocked streets after the West African country qualified to the knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar with a 2-1 victory over Ecuador.

"IMMENSE! What a match! What players!" Senegal President Macky Sall said on Twitter. "Now go and touch the stars."

Thousands of fans sporting the green, yellow and red of Senegal's flag had flocked to screens set up across the city.

"It is joy... We have done it," screamed supporter Youssouf Niang. "It was so stressful after they equalized, but this is deliverance," he exclaimed.

A large crowd gathered under the African Renaissance Monument was nervously quiet until Ismaila Sarr scored a 44th-minute penalty that gave Senegal a 1-0 halftime lead against Ecuador.

Ecuador equalised through Moises Caicedo before Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly netted a second goal for the Lions of Teranga.

Senegal has played in three World Cups including the current one and is one of five African teams taking part in Qatar.

Manager Alioune Cisse also coached his country at the last World Cup in Russia, when they were eliminated at group stage against Japan on fair play points. He also oversaw Senegal's first Africa Cup of Nations victory in February this year, which set high expectations for the current World Cup.

"It was a difficult match... Ecuador wasn't an easy team but the team got the job done," Jacob Casa Badji told Reuters after Tuesday's victory.

Senegal in 2002 became the second African team to qualify for a World Cup quarter finals after Cameroon in 1990. Ghana joined the club in 2010. No African team has yet reached semi finals.

A 2002 World Cup group match victory over Senegal's former colonizer France, played in Seoul, is a highlight of the nation's football history. Dakar locals maintain that a popular restaurant and sports bar, the "Seoul II", was named after that win.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Senegal Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

12h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

14h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

4h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

5h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

6h | Videos
Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill