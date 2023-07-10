Tigers' batting demons take shape against Afghan bowling attack

Bangladesh had a flying outing in the ICC Super League securing their World Cup place comfortably after finishing third. They hadn't lost a home ODI series in seven years since 2016. Expectations were flying high. But 2023 hasn't been going that well for the Tigers so far. They lost two of their three home series, against England and Afghanistan, just months before two big events - Asia Cup and World Cup. And the Tamim drama just rubbed salt to the wounds.

While the series defeat against Afghanistan - their first-ever in this format - came as a shock, Bangladesh will be more worried about their batting against this particular side, mostly because they will face the same opponent in both Asia Cup and World Cup.

Bangladeshi batters have failed collectively in the series so far. Apart from the two half-centuries in two matches, there was hardly anything positive to take away from the defeats. The batters are finding it hard to play the Afghan bowlers, they are giving away wickets and the strike rate has been poor.

What's more concerning is that this has been the usual story of Bangladeshi batters against Afghanistan in this format. They have clearly struggled against Afghanistan's world-class spinners almost every time the two teams faced each other. They managed to go past 250 only five times of the 13 matches they played against the Afghans. Two of their below 200-mark came in this series. Even last year, when they chased down 215 in Chattogram, they lost their first six wickets for 45. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Afif Hossain emerged as heroes to save the day, thankfully.

Being a South Asian side, Bangladesh are known to play spin well. But that's not been the case when they play the Afghans. Bangladeshi batters average 25 in the 13 innings that they have played the Afghan spinners and they have a strike rate of 64. For a team growing up playing spin all their life, that's pretty worrying, to say the least.

Question arises is there any element of fear when the batters play against Afghanistan?

Miraz however, in his post-match press conference after the second ODI, denied anything like that. Rather he emphasised on this series defeat being a blessing in disguise since they will now know what their failings are and where to improve. There is enough time, according to Miraz.

"Our record speaks for ourselves," Miraz said. They actually do, that Bangladesh's batting has mostly been poor against Afghanistan. The sooner the team addresses this, the better.