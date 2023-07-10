Tigers' batting demons take shape against Afghan bowling attack

Sports

Tanvir Ahmed Pranto
10 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 01:13 pm

Related News

Tigers' batting demons take shape against Afghan bowling attack

While the series defeat against Afghanistan - their first-ever in this format - came as a shock, Bangladesh will be more worried about their batting against this particular side, mostly because they will face the same opponent in both Asia Cup and World Cup.

Tanvir Ahmed Pranto
10 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 01:13 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh had a flying outing in the ICC Super League securing their World Cup place comfortably after finishing third. They hadn't lost a home ODI series in seven years since 2016. Expectations were flying high. But 2023 hasn't been going that well for the Tigers so far. They lost two of their three home series, against England and Afghanistan, just months before two big events - Asia Cup and World Cup. And the Tamim drama just rubbed salt to the wounds. 

While the series defeat against Afghanistan - their first-ever in this format - came as a shock, Bangladesh will be more worried about their batting against this particular side, mostly because they will face the same opponent in both Asia Cup and World Cup.

Bangladeshi batters have failed collectively in the series so far. Apart from the two half-centuries in two matches, there was hardly anything positive to take away from the defeats. The batters are finding it hard to play the Afghan bowlers, they are giving away wickets and the strike rate has been poor. 

What's more concerning is that this has been the usual story of Bangladeshi batters against Afghanistan in this format. They have clearly struggled against Afghanistan's world-class spinners almost every time the two teams faced each other. They managed to go past 250 only five times of the 13 matches they played against the Afghans. Two of their below 200-mark came in this series. Even last year, when they chased down 215 in Chattogram, they lost their first six wickets for 45. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Afif Hossain emerged as heroes to save the day, thankfully. 

Being a South Asian side, Bangladesh are known to play spin well. But that's not been the case when they play the Afghans. Bangladeshi batters average 25 in the 13 innings that they have played the Afghan spinners and they have a strike rate of 64. For a team growing up playing spin all their life, that's pretty worrying, to say the least. 

Question arises is there any element of fear when the batters play against Afghanistan?

Miraz however, in his post-match press conference after the second ODI, denied anything like that. Rather he emphasised on this series defeat being a blessing in disguise since they will now know what their failings are and where to improve. There is enough time, according to Miraz. 

"Our record speaks for ourselves," Miraz said. They actually do, that Bangladesh's batting has mostly been poor against Afghanistan. The sooner the team addresses this, the better. 

Cricket

BD vs AFG / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

1h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

1h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

From Nilkhet to online 'buddies': The proliferation of academic fraud online

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

2h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

18h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

20h | TBS SPORTS
Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020