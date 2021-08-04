TBS Transfer roundup: Man City set to complete £100m Grealish deal

Manchester City offered £100m to the Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. This is a record-breaking bid for the Villa star, claims Goal.

At the end of July, this English international got the offer. Reports indicating that he is already in Manchester to sign a deal.

And talkSPORT expects an official announcement from the clubs, if not today, then by the close of play tomorrow.

The Premier League champions declined to comment on this matter. Probably the deal could be completed before City's Community Shield clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

Laporte heading towards Etihad Stadium exit

French defender Aymeric Laporte is pushing hard to get a new address in Spain, reports 90min.

The French man is too much interested to come back to the Spanish league again. Before joining City he was in Athletic.

Chelsea's £130m bid to get Lukaku

Earlier, Romelu Lukaku rejected Chelsea's £85m. But they are preparing a bid for the Belgian beast.

Goal confirms, the new bid of up to €130 million for the Inter striker.

Thomas Tuchel seeks to bolster his attacking options. And that's why he is interested in this Belgian.

Mbappe's future in PSG is still in doubt

Kylian Mbappe is still hanging like a pendulum. His present club, PSG wants him to stay, reports AS.

They offer the french man so much. But the superstar takes time to make any decision.

MESSI TO SIGN NEW BARCA CONTRACT THIS WEEK

Lionel Messi is expected to sign his new Barcelona contract later this week and could mark his new era at the club at the Joan Gamper trophy match on Sunday.

Messi is set to return from his post-Copa America holiday, but it is not clear whether he will be ready to play in the pre-season game against Juventus, having yet to train and still not technically employed by the club.

However, the intention is to be present at the game at the Johan Cruyff Stadium at Barca's training ground, where he could also give the traditional pre-season speech as captain.

Last month Messi verbally agreed to a new five-year deal that will see his wages cut by 50 percent, the final details of which were completed in the last few days thanks to a new injection of cash into La Liga from CVC investments.