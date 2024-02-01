Sylhet Strikers to don special jersey commemorating International Mother Language Day

TBS Report
01 February, 2024, 10:00 pm
01 February, 2024, 10:10 pm

Sylhet Strikers to don special jersey commemorating International Mother Language Day

The names and numbers in the players’ shirts will be written in Bangla. To pay a tribute to the historic Language Movement in 1952, some Bengali alphabets or words will be used in the jersey.

Photo: Sylhet Strikers
Photo: Sylhet Strikers

Sylhet Strikers cricketers will don a special green jersey in their next two home matches in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to commemorate the International Mother Language Day, to be observed on 21 February.

The names and numbers in the players' shirts will be written in Bangla. To pay a tribute to the historic Language Movement in 1952, some Bengali alphabets or words will be used in the jersey. 

Apart from these, the jersey will feature Sylhet's significant architectures as well as the famous Ali Amzad's clock. Sylhet's original language will be used as well.

Sylhet have lost all of their five matches in the tournament so far. Their regular captain Mashrafe Mortaza has taken a break for political work and Mohammad Mithun has taken over.

Sylhet will face Durdanto Dhaka on Friday. 

 

