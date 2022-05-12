Suzuki confirm they want to leave MotoGP at end of 2022

Sports

Reuters
12 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 05:58 pm

Related News

Suzuki confirm they want to leave MotoGP at end of 2022

Suzuki said in a statement ahead of the French Grand Prix that the move was for financial reasons and it was also considering ending other racing activities.

Reuters
12 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 05:58 pm
Suzuki confirm they want to leave MotoGP at end of 2022

Former world champions Suzuki want to leave MotoGP at the end of this year and are in talks with promoters Dorna about the possibility of doing so, the Japanese manufacturer said on Thursday.

Suzuki said in a statement ahead of the French Grand Prix that the move was for financial reasons and it was also considering ending other racing activities.

"Unfortunately, the current economic situation and the need to concentrate its effort on the big changes that the automotive world is facing in these years, are forcing Suzuki to drastically decrease racing related costs," it said.

Suzuki added that it wanted "to use all its economical and human resources in developing new technologies".

Dorna said last week it had contacted Suzuki to remind the manufacturer that it could not take a unilateral decision under the terms of the contract with MotoGP.

Suzuki Motor Corporation only last year renewed its involvement in the MotoGP championship in a deal running until the 2026 season.

The manufacturer has quit MotoGP before, leaving the premier class after the 2011 season due to economic recession and a stronger Japanese yen. It made a full return in 2015.

The factory team won both championships in 2020 when Spaniard Joan Mir won his maiden title in a season shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Suzuki also won multiple championships in the top category over the decades since the 1970s with Britain's Barry Sheene, Italians Marco Lucchinelli and Franco Uncini and Americans Kevin Schwantz and Kenny Roberts Jr.

Team leader Davide Brivio left before the start of the 2021 season to join the Alpine Formula One team as their racing director.

Suzuki project leader Shinichi Sahara said at the time that Brivio's departure was "shocking news" and a major blow to the Japanese manufacturer.

Suzuki's proposed departure leaves the future of current riders Mir and compatriot Alex Rins uncertain.

Others

MotoGP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

5h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

7h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

9h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

2h | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

2h | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

9h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert