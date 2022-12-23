Stuart Broad returns to England squad for NZ Tests, Rehan Ahmed misses out

Sports

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 09:59 pm

Related News

Stuart Broad returns to England squad for NZ Tests, Rehan Ahmed misses out

Veteran bowler Stuart Broad is back in the England squad for the two-test series in New Zealand in February, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday, but rising star Rehan Ahmed has not been included in the touring party.

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 09:59 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Veteran bowler Stuart Broad is back in the England squad for the two-test series in New Zealand in February, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday, but rising star Rehan Ahmed has not been included in the touring party.

Broad, who sits fifth in the list of all-time leading wicket takers in international test cricket, missed England's recent historic 3-0 series win in Pakistan due to the birth of his first child. He returns to the setup alongside fellow seamers Matthew Potts and Olly Stone but paceman Mark Wood is not included and neither is Ahmed, fresh from becoming England's youngster-ever wicket taker on debut in the third test win over Pakistan.

The 18-year-old, will go to the UAE T20 League in January with a view to joining up with England's white-ball team in Bangladesh in March. The ECB said the leg spinner's omission was part of "managing his winter".

Yorkshire and England batter Joe Root will play a handful of matches in the UAE T20 League ahead of the tour to New Zealand. He will then have a short break before joining up with the test team. Jonny Bairstow is also absent as he continues his recovery from a broken leg. The first test begins in Tauranga on Feb. 16, with the second taking place in Wellington on 23 February.

Cricket

Stuart Broad / Rehan Ahmed / England Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

12h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

13h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

14h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

7h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

5h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career
Jatin and Co: A legacy of musical instruments

Jatin and Co: A legacy of musical instruments

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards