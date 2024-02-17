Stress fracture rules Jamieson out for prolonged spell

Sports

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 01:19 pm

Related News

Stress fracture rules Jamieson out for prolonged spell

The 29-year-old is not expected to play again until next summer, meaning he will miss New Zealand's two-test series against Australia when it starts later this month.

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 01:19 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out for the rest of the season after scans revealed a stress fracture in his back, New Zealand Cricket announced on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is not expected to play again until next summer, meaning he will miss New Zealand's two-test series against Australia when it starts later this month.

"The last few days have been some of my most challenging but I am hugely grateful for the support I've received from my partner, family, teammates, support staff and medical professionals," said Jamieson.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I know injuries are part of life as a cricketer and at my age I am hopeful I still have many more playing days ahead of me."

Jamieson had complained of back pain after New Zealand's win over South Africa in their first test earlier this month and did not play in the second test.

The Black Caps won in Hamiltoin by seven wickets on Friday to complete a series victory.
Jamieson had surgery last year to treat an injury in the same location, but NZC say he will only require "rest and rehabilitation to give the injury the best chance to heal".

Cricket

Kyle Jamieson / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

4h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

7h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

14m | Videos
GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

59m | Videos
There should be no regulatory category for stocks

There should be no regulatory category for stocks

4h | Videos
In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos