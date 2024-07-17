New Zealand's senior players must step up in Williamson's absence: Latham

Latham, Williamson's long-serving deputy, said he felt a greater responsibility to step up and lead.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

New Zealand's senior players must step up to compensate for the loss of Kane Williamson when the former skipper opts out of part of the home summer, batter Tom Latham said.

Latham spoke to reporters on Wednesday as New Zealand Cricket released its summer schedule, which starts with a three-Test series against England in November before a white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Williamson gave up the white-ball captaincy after New Zealand crashed out of the T20 World Cup group phase. He plans to spend January playing T20 franchise cricket in South Africa rather than representing the Black Caps as he would usually do.

Latham, Williamson's long-serving deputy, said he felt a greater responsibility to step up and lead.

"I think we've seen over many years now at times we haven't had those senior guys whether (because) they're playing in the IPL (Indian Premier League) or having a rest," said the 32-year-old.

"From my point of view it gives me an opportunity as a senior player to step up and lead as well. But also other guys who haven't necessarily had those opportunities in the past to step up as well in different leadership roles.

"It's never great when you miss guys of Kane's calibre but it gives opportunities to other guys to put their best foot forward."

Though often filling in as skipper, Latham missed out on the full-time Test captaincy when Williamson stepped down, the role going to fast bowler Tim Southee instead.

New Zealand have yet to decide on a replacement for Williamson for the white-ball roles but Latham's record in T20s may count against him if selectors opt for a single captain for both the short-format teams.

Latham was not in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad and his last T20I was over a year ago.

The three-match series against England, which starts in Christchurch on 28 November, will be the only Test cricket played in New Zealand in the home summer amid concerns the longest format is being suffocated by the growing number of global T20 leagues.

Latham, who has played 80 Tests, said players could only try to adapt to the changing landscape.

"There's no Test franchise stuff. So if that comes out, that'd be great," he joked.

"But yeah, I think cricket nowadays you've got to be so flexible with the skill set that you have."

 

