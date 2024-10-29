South Africa dominate Day one with twin centuries as Bangladesh face uphill battle

After winning the toss, South Africa elected to bat on a flat surface that offered minimal assistance to Bangladesh's bowlers.

South Africa ended the first day of the second Test in Chattogram firmly in control, amassing 307 for the loss of only two wickets.

Twin centuries from Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs put the Proteas on top after Bangladesh missed crucial opportunities to make inroads into the visitors' line-up.

The hosts were able to strike only once in the morning session when Taijul Islam enticed South African captain Aiden Markram to mistime a shot to mid-on after he had reached 33. By lunch, South Africa were cruising at 109-1, with De Zorzi and Stubbs taking full advantage of the docile conditions.

In the afternoon session, De Zorzi and Stubbs combined for a steady 96-run stand, with the former notching up his maiden Test century before the tea break. Stubbs, typically more recognised for his T20 credentials, demonstrated resilience and adaptability in his Test innings, reaching his first Test hundred after facing 194 balls. This solid partnership saw South Africa reach 205-1 at tea, with Bangladesh's bowlers struggling for breakthroughs.

Bangladesh's day was further marred by missed chances behind the stumps. Debutant wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon dropped De Zorzi on six and missed a stumping opportunity in the second session, allowing South Africa's openers to capitalise on the errors. De Zorzi, showing no signs of nerves, continued to accumulate runs steadily alongside Stubbs, building a formidable 201-run stand for the second wicket.

The third session saw Stubbs dismissed shortly after reaching his century, bowled by Taijul for 106 while attempting a cut shot on a ball that stayed low. Despite this breakthrough, De Zorzi remained unbeaten at stumps on 141, having batted through the day in a composed manner. Taijul was the only successful bowler for Bangladesh, claiming both wickets to fall.

Bangladesh, trailing 1-0 in the two-match series, now face a daunting task heading into Day 2, as South Africa hold a commanding position on 307-2. With Najmul Hossain Shanto likely leading his final Test as captain, the hosts will be desperate to capitalise on any early chances to prevent the visitors from building an unassailable lead.

Cricket

Tony de Zorzi / Tristan Stubbs / BANGLADESH VS SOUTH AFRICA

