Bangladesh reeling at 38-4 as South Africa’s 575 looms large

Bangladesh lost four wickets in the final session before bad light ended the day's play prematurely, finishing on 38-4 at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The hosts are chasing a formidable first-innings total of 575-6.

Kagiso Rabada struck twice, while Dane Paterson and Keshav Maharaj claimed one wicket apiece to put Bangladesh under immediate pressure.

Earlier, Wiaan Mulder reached his maiden Test century, launching Taijul Islam for six as South Africa declared on 575 for six. Mulder remained unbeaten on 105 off 150 balls, while Senuran Muthusamy contributed a quick 70 off 75 deliveries. Their unbroken stand of 154 off 31 overs post-Tea solidified South Africa's position.

Bangladesh's innings will commence with five penalty runs, awarded due to South Africa's repeated running on the pitch during their innings.