Proteas enforce follow-on after dismissing Bangladesh for 159

South Africa enforced the follow-on after dismissing Bangladesh for a modest 159 in their first innings, leaving the hosts trailing by a significant 416 runs on Day 3 of the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. South Africa had declared their innings at 575/6.

Experienced batter Mominul Haque displayed grit, scoring his 20th Test fifty as Bangladesh clung on to survive the first session of the day.

The Tigers resumed play at 38 for four, and their first innings seemed on the verge of collapse as South Africa's pacers struck swiftly. Kagiso Rabada, in particular, wreaked havoc, claiming Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (9 off 17), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1 off 3), and debutant Mahidul Islam Ankon (0 off 2) in a quick spell to complete his 16th Test five-wicket haul. Dane Paterson also chipped in, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck, as Bangladesh found themselves at eight for 48 within the first hour.

However, Mominul and Taijul offered some resistance, building an unbroken 89-run ninth-wicket partnership that took Bangladesh beyond the 100-run mark before their innings ended at 159.