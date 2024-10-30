Taijul grabs five but South Africa move past 400

Despite Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul, including three quick strikes for just five runs, Bangladesh failed to halt South Africa's relentless charge past 400 on the second morning of the second Test in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The left-arm spinner, who had previously claimed eight wickets, including a five-for, in the Dhaka Test which Bangladesh lost by seven wickets, took the two other wickets to fall on the opening day as the Proteas amassed 307 for two.

David Bedingham was the first to fall, bowled by Taijul on 59, but by then South Africa had already reached 386. Aiden Markram's commanding innings of 177 ended only when he was trapped lbw by Taijul, and last match's centurion, Kyle Verreynne, was also dismissed for a duck.

At lunch, South Africa had advanced to 413 for five, with Ryan Rickelton on 11 and Wiaan Mulder unbeaten on 12, leaving Bangladesh struggling to regain control.

