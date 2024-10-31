South Africa complete test series whitewash as Bangladesh suffer another batting collapse

Bangladesh suffered a crushing defeat on the third day of the Chattogram Test, where a disastrous batting collapse saw them all out for 143 in their second innings.

South Africa, with a dominant display, triumphed by an innings and 273 runs, sealing a 2-0 whitewash in the two-match Test series. This defeat has raised significant questions over Bangladesh's batting, with their struggle apparent throughout the game.

Bangladesh's innings began under immense pressure after being forced to follow on. Resuming their second innings at 43 for 4 after tea, the hosts faced an uphill battle to save the match. While captain Najmul Hossain Shanto tried to hold his ground at one end, the wickets continued to tumble at the other. The Bangladeshi middle order crumbled as key players Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz failed to build any substantial partnerships, leaving the team in a dire situation.

Shanto's resistance ended as he was dismissed for a 36-run knock off 55 balls, a lone effort amid a flurry of dismissals. On his Test debut, Mahidul Islam Ankon provided a brief spark, showing some resilience towards the end. He and Hasan Mahmud managed a 37-run partnership for the ninth wicket, adding some respectability to Bangladesh's innings. Ankon was eventually dismissed for 29 runs from 64 balls with the team's score at 131, leaving Hasan Mahmud unbeaten on 38 runs from just 30 balls. Despite this late attempt, it was far from enough to close the gap on South Africa's formidable total.

Keshav Maharaj played a pivotal role for South Africa with the ball, securing five wickets, while Senuran Muthusamy contributed four. Dane Paterson chipped in with one wicket to complete the innings, as Bangladesh's batting collapse was fully exploited by South Africa's bowlers.

Earlier in the innings, Bangladesh's batting woes became increasingly evident. After losing their first wicket at 69, with Aiden Markram scoring 33 runs, the partnership between South African batsmen Daryl de Jorgie and Tristan Stubbs brought further trouble for the hosts. Their impressive 201-run stand powered South Africa to a dominant position, setting the stage for their eventual victory. Stubbs was dismissed for a well-played 106, his maiden Test century, while de Jorgie remained unbeaten on 141 at the end of the day's play, both players marking their careers with their first Test centuries.

With this victory, South Africa clinched the series 2-0 and left Bangladesh to reflect on their batting vulnerabilities. This series defeat underscores the challenges Bangladesh's Test squad faces, with a pressing need to address their consistency and resilience against quality opposition.