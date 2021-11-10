Shanghai Marathon postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19

Sports

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 04:44 pm

Related News

Shanghai Marathon postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19

China reported 62 new coronavirus cases for Nov 8.

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 04:44 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Shanghai Marathon has been postponed indefinitely, said the organisers of the run in a post on their website on Tuesday, amid rising COVID-19 cases in China.

"Today, we've chosen to be cautious, chosen to put the health of runners and city's citizens first," said the notice.

Runners entered in the Nov. 28 race were given the opportunity either to give up their place or hold it until 2022.

Both the Beijing and Wuhan marathons have been called off with new dates yet to be determined.

China reported 62 new coronavirus cases for Nov 8.

Others

Shanghai Marathon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day