Shadman, Khaled star as South Zone clinch BCL title

Opener Shamdan Islam hit his career best 246 in the first class cricket as BCB South Zone crushed BCB Central Zone by an innings and 33 runs to secure the title of 10th Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar today.

This was South Zone's sixth title, making them the most successful team in the country's premier first class cricket tournament.

While Shadman struck his 12th first class century, pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed also played an instrumental role with 5-74 in the Central Zone's second innings. He overall claimed six wickets in the match, taking his first class wicket tally to 100 in 45th match.

Thanks to Shadman's 448 ball-246, studded with 29 fours and three sixes, South Zone which opted to bat first compiled a hefty 500-5 before declaring the innings. Marshall Ayub played a second fiddle to Shadman, hitting 120 not out while skipper Fazle Rabbi made 61.

Hasan Murad was the top wicket-taker for Central Zone with 2-147 while Abu Haider Rony, Musfik H asan and Mohammad Mithun took one wicket apiece.

Central Zone however failed to make South Zone batting for the second time, as the match turned out to be a one-sided game.

South Zone bowlers bowled in disciplined manner to bowl them out for just 230 in the first innings with Jaker Ali making highest 53. Ariful Haque was the other notable scorer with 40 while Abu Haider Rony chipped-in-with 39.

With 270 lead under the belt, South Zone decided to enforce follow-on and became successful in inflicting an innings defeat as Central Zone were shot out 237.

Abu Hider Rony made team-high 77 off 127 with six fours and four sixes but his knock came at the moment when Central Zone's innings defeat looked almost certain. Sharifullah added 63 while Mohammad Mithun made 49.

Khaled ripped through Central Zone batting in their second innings, snapping up 5-74 and was ably supported by Nazmul Islam who ended with 3-48. Moin Khan took rest of the two wickets for 47 runs.