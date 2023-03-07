Shadman, Khaled star as South Zone clinch BCL title

Sports

BSS
07 March, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 07:58 pm

Related News

Shadman, Khaled star as South Zone clinch BCL title

This was South Zone's sixth title, making them the most successful team in the country's premier first class cricket tournament.

BSS
07 March, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 07:58 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Opener Shamdan Islam hit his career best 246 in the first class cricket as BCB South Zone crushed BCB Central Zone by an innings and 33 runs to secure the title of 10th Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar today.

This was South Zone's sixth title, making them the most successful team in the country's premier first class cricket tournament.

While Shadman struck his 12th first class century, pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed also played an instrumental role with 5-74 in the Central Zone's second innings. He overall claimed six wickets in the match, taking his first class wicket tally to 100 in 45th match.

Thanks to Shadman's 448 ball-246, studded with 29 fours and three sixes, South Zone which opted to bat first compiled a hefty 500-5 before declaring the innings. Marshall Ayub played a second fiddle to Shadman, hitting 120 not out while skipper Fazle Rabbi made 61.

Hasan Murad was the top wicket-taker for Central Zone with 2-147 while Abu Haider Rony, Musfik H asan and Mohammad Mithun took one wicket apiece.

Central Zone however failed to make South Zone batting for the second time, as the match turned out to be a one-sided game.

South Zone bowlers bowled in disciplined manner to bowl them out for just 230 in the first innings with Jaker Ali making highest 53. Ariful Haque was the other notable scorer with 40 while Abu Haider Rony chipped-in-with 39.

With 270 lead under the belt, South Zone decided to enforce follow-on and became successful in inflicting an innings defeat as Central Zone were shot out 237.

 Abu Hider Rony made team-high 77 off 127 with six fours and four sixes but his knock came at the moment when Central Zone's innings defeat looked almost certain. Sharifullah added 63 while Mohammad Mithun made 49.
Khaled ripped through Central Zone batting in their second innings, snapping up 5-74 and was ably supported by Nazmul Islam who ended with 3-48. Moin Khan took rest of the two wickets for 47 runs.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

13h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

48m | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

4h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

3h | TBS Stories
The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters