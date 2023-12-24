Pritom, Mamun hit centuries in BCL one-day opener

Sports

BSS
24 December, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 08:57 pm

BSS
24 December, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 08:57 pm
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Pritom Kumar and Abdullah Al Mamum hit centuries as North Zone gunned down 306-run target to beat South Zone by six wickets in their first match in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) one-day format today at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Ground-2.

In another match at Ground-1 of the same venue, Central Zone romped to a 23-run victory over East Zone on DLS method.

Asked to bat first, South Zone posted 305-5 with Mosaddek Hossain Saikat hammering highest 69 not out off 44 balls. Marshall Ayub made 61 and Under-19 sensation Ashiqur Rahman Shibli scored 60.

Pritom Kumar hit 108 and Abdullah Al Mamum smashed 100 as North Zone overhauled the target in 48.3 overs. Opener Habibur Rahman Shaon gave the side a flying start with 15 ball-33.

Put into bat first, Central Zone on the other hand compiled 288-7 which proved to be match winning. But Mahidul Islam Ankan missed the century by five runs as he clobbered 86 ball-95 with six fours and four sixes. Naeem Islam made 55 while Naim Sheikh added 48. Syed Khaed Ahmed took 3-69.T

The revised target for East Zone, which clinched the maiden BCL four-day tournament recently, was set for 281 in 47 overs. However they were restricted to 257-9 with Yasir Rabby making team-high 67. Mominul Haque contributed 47 but it was not enough to save the side from the defeat in the opening game.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket League

