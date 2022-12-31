Santos reveal plan to retire Pele's famous number 10 shirt

Sports

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 12:04 pm

Pele wore the number 10 with distinction for Santos and Brazil, and now his former club could retire it permanently after his death.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Santos will consider a proposal to permanently retire the number 10 that Pele famously wore during his career with the Brazilian club.

However, a day after the announcement of Pele's death, it has emerged his former club's members are divided about the plan.

President Andres Rueda told Brazilian outlet BandNews: "We are going to propose to the council that it retires the number 10 shirt. This requires a bureaucratic procedure, a council meeting and approval.

"In the meantime, due to an administrative act, we will no longer wear shirt number 10 from January, hoping that it will become a final decision by our board."

Rueda added: "I think it is an excellent tribute. Why wasn't this posted earlier? The opinion of the members is somewhat divided. Previously, there were many advisers who believed the tribute was the number 10 being with the team.

"We will take this request again, but in the meantime, due to an administrative measure, we will no longer use the 10. At least until there is a decision by the council."

Pele won three World Cups with Brazil – in 1958, 1962 and 1970 – and was widely regarded as the greatest player of his generation.

Multiple reports in Brazil said Pele's daughters made the request for his Santos number to be retired permanently.

Venezuelan forward Yeferson Soteldo, who wears the number 10 for Santos at present, posted after Pele's death was announced: "Wearing and taking care of your shirt with affection and respect is a mission that I honour.

"Today you leave us, but your legacy and memories remain. Thank you for everything, King Pele."

Pele played for Santos from 1956 to 1974. The club declared a seven-day period of mourning following his passing on Thursday at the age of 82.

