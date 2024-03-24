Samson, bowlers guide RR to 20-run win over LSG

Nicholas Pooran (64) and KL Rahul (58) fifties went in vain as Rajasthan Royals bowlers held their nerves in death overs to seal a 20-run win.

It was a clinical performance from Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan in the death overs to stop Rahul and Pooran. Rajasthan Royals kept taking wickets at regular intervals to unsettle the LSG batters in the tall chase.

Trent Boult claimed a couple of early wickets to hurt LSG in the 194-run chase.

Earlier, skipper Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 82 as Rajasthan Royals managed to post a challenging total on the scoreboard - 193/4. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag also made a valuable 43-run contribution to set up the foundation of a big total.

Rajasthan Royals lost their star openers Yashasi Jaiswal (24) and Jos Buttler (11) cheaply inside the powerplay as the onus shifted on skipper Sanju Samson to rebuild the innings.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

LSG handed their maiden cap to stylish batter Devdutt Padikkal who joined the franchise through a swap trade deal with the Royals.