Sabalenka hoping to extend 'amazing' rivalry with world number one Swiatek after Madrid win

Sports

Reuters
07 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 04:35 pm

Related News

Sabalenka hoping to extend 'amazing' rivalry with world number one Swiatek after Madrid win

The world number two had lost all three previous meetings with Swiatek on clay, including a defeat in last month's Stuttgart final, but produced an aggressive performance on Saturday to win 6-3 3-6 6-3 and establish herself as a serious contender at the upcoming French Open.

Reuters
07 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka beat world number one Iga Swiatek to win the Madrid Open in the pair's second clash in a final this year, with the Belarusian saying she hopes their burgeoning rivalry will continue to enthral tennis fans throughout the season.

The world number two had lost all three previous meetings with Swiatek on clay, including a defeat in last month's Stuttgart final, but produced an aggressive performance on Saturday to win 6-3 3-6 6-3 and establish herself as a serious contender at the upcoming French Open.

Sabalenka had a 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole prior to Saturday's win, with four of those losses coming in 2022.

"She always pushes me to the limits. I'm really enjoying our battles. Hopefully we can play many more finals this season," Sabalenka told reporters.

"I would say that this year's matches are completely different matches than it was last year. I improved a lot, and I really want to win against her, because she's such a great player.

"To have this win, especially on clay, that's something unbelievable. I'm really happy that I'm able to fight against her and get these wins so it's not super boring for people to watch our matches."

Asked if their rivalry could be beneficial for the sport, Sabalenka said, "I think women's tennis needs this kind of consistency, to see world number one and world number two in the finals.

"I think it's more enjoyable for fans to watch and it's more intense... I think when people see these kind of finals, it makes them want to see this battle. That's something amazing, and hopefully we can keep doing what we are doing this season."

The pair are next in action at the May 9-20 Italian Open in Rome, before travelling to Paris for the French Open, which begins on May 28.

Others

Aryna Sabalenka / Iga Swiatek

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

4h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

6h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

1h | TBS SPORTS
Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

21h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

23h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work