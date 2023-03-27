Rain helped us, it brought us into the game: Paul Stirling

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling thinks the rain actually helped them to get back in the game after overs were reduced and the wicket got better for the batters at the latter part of the day.

The rain halted the play for more than two hours at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) on Monday. It stopped the play at the end of Bangladesh's innings when they were 207 for five after 19.2 overs. The hosts couldn't finish their allotted 20 overs due to the rain.

The revised target for Ireland was 104 runs in eight overs. The Irish openers - Paul Stirling and Ross Adair - started off brilliantly scoring 32 runs in the first two overs.

But the third and fourth over of their innings by Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed respectively took the game away from the visitors.

Stirling was asked in the post-match press conference whether the rain caused problems for them. But the Ireland skipper's answer was rather the opposite.

"I think the rain helped us, definitely. I think it brought us into the game more and more overs that were reduced, I think the better chance we had," said Stirling.

"I think the rain helped the wicket. It became easier to bat. And as I said, again, we had the best of conditions that's why it was slightly disappointing because I really do feel like it was tricky enough, sort of, in the first hour or two and it got better and better as the day progressed, especially with the rain," he added.