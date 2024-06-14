Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA vs Ireland T20 World Cup match

South Florida has suffered heavy rain and flooding and the game on Tuesday at Lauderhill between Sri Lanka and Nepal was abandoned.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The start of Friday's T20 World Cup match between the USA and Ireland was delayed as ground staff battled to remove standing water in the outfield.

Umpires will hold a pitch inspection at 10:30 am local to determine a possible new start time for the game.

Should the Group A game be abandoned, the USA would qualify for the Super Eights stage, along with group leader India, while Pakistan and Ireland would be eliminated.

