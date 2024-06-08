Canada stun Ireland to register first win in T20 World Cup

Sports

AFP
08 June, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 12:30 am

Related News

Canada stun Ireland to register first win in T20 World Cup

Canada stunned Ireland by 12 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday to register their first-ever win in the T20 World Cup.

AFP
08 June, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 12:30 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Canada won their first match at any Twenty20 World Cup when they stunned Ireland by 12 runs in a Group A game in New York on Friday.

Defending a target of just 138, the non-Test nation bowled and fielded expertly to hold Ireland to 125-7 from their full 20 overs.

Ireland collapsed spectacularly to 59-6 and come the last five overs they still needed 64 more runs to win -- a rate of more than 12 an over

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

George Dockrell (30 not out) and Mark Adair (34) reduced the target to 17 off the last six balls.

But Canada paceman Jeremy Gordon held his nerve superbly, conceding just three runs and dismissing Adair with the second ball of the 20th over when he held a skyed caught and bowled chance.

The 37-year-old Guyana-born Gordon finished with fine figures of 2-16 from his maximum four overs.

Canada themselves had been struggling to 53-4 after losing the toss before a key stand of 75 in 10 overs between Barbados-born left-hander Nicholas Kirton (49) and Shreyas Movva (37) helped take them to a total of 137-7.

Victory meant Canada bounced back from an opening defeat by the USA.

But this result was Ireland's second successive loss at this tournament following an eight-wicket reverse against India.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Canada cricket team / T20 world cup 2024 / Ireland Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

16h | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

1d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What did the financial adviser say about Benzir?

What did the financial adviser say about Benzir?

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

6h | Videos
Will government spend be reduced?

Will government spend be reduced?

3h | Videos
Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

8h | Videos