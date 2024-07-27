Zimbabwe keeper Madande sets new Test record of 42 byes against Ireland

The runs given away by the 24-year-old Madande, enduring a tough debut after he was out for a duck on Thursday's first day at Stormont, were more than Ireland's 40-run first-innings lead as they made 250 in reply to Zimbabwe's 210.

AFP
27 July, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 09:46 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Clive Madande broke a 90-year unwanted record when he conceded 42 byes in a Test innings against Ireland on Friday.

The runs given away by the 24-year-old Madande, enduring a tough debut after he was out for a duck on Thursday's first day at Stormont, were more than Ireland's 40-run first-innings lead as they made 250 in reply to Zimbabwe's 210.

The byes were not entirely his fault as he had to deal with his bowlers sending several deliveries down the legside as well as late swing after the ball had passed the bat.

One consolation for Madande was the record he surpassed was set by England's Les Ames -- widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen -- who gave away 37 byes in Australia's total of 327 in a Test at The Oval back in 1934.

Zimbabwe might still have led on first innings but for a last-wicket stand of 47 between Andy McBrine (28) and Matthew Humphreys (27 not out).

Joylord Gumbie and Prince Masvaure then batted out the final 15 minutes to leave Zimbabwe 12-0 in their second innings at stumps on a rain-marred second day of this one-off Test, a deficit of 28 runs.

Earlier, former Zimbabwe international Peter Moor top-scored for Ireland with 79.

It was the highest Test score by an Ireland opener in Tests, with Moor falling just four short of his best, which came when playing for Zimbabwe in 2018.

Zimbabwe's Tanaka Chivanga (3-39) took his first three Test wickets in what is just his second match at this level, while fellow paceman Blessing Muzarabani also impressed with 3-53.

