Queens return home with gold

The Queens of the Saff Women's Championship have returned to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) house as the champions after a four-hour trophy parade on an open-deck bus.

The parade began at around 3:30 pm from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area. They reached the BFF house at 7:30 pm.

BFF President Kazi Salahuddin welcomed the champions with flowers on arrival.

The Saff-winning Bangladesh team landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1:40 pm. State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel received the team at the airport.

Alongside the state minister, the Saff winners got a warm reception from officials and the public present at the airport to greet them.

After a brief media interaction at the airport lounge, the members of the team began the trophy parade on an open-deck bus. From the airport, crossing Kakali Banani and passing in front of Jahangir Gate and the Prime Minister's Office, the bus carrying the team took a left turn from Bijoy Sarani.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

After that, the procession crossed Kakrail through Flyover via Tejgaon. The Bangladesh team then travelled from Kakrail to Moghbazar-Fakirapool-Arambagh.

As the bus was nearing the Shapla Chattar area, thousands of people gathered around the parade bus roaring "Bangladesh!! Bangladesh!!" for the champions. And the number kept on increasing with the passing of time.

This historic occasion was cheered by the public from all walks even though it was a weekday in the city.

Alongside the bus parade, there were several motorbikes and traffic behind the procession cheering the players.