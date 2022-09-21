Queens return home with gold

Sports

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:29 pm

Related News

Queens return home with gold

The Bangladesh women's football team received a grand welcome back in the country with an open-top bus parade across Dhaka city and hundreds of fans following their heroes, their Queens.

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:29 pm
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

The Queens of the Saff Women's Championship have returned to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) house as the champions after a four-hour trophy parade on an open-deck bus.

The parade began at around 3:30 pm from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area. They reached the BFF house at 7:30 pm.

BFF President Kazi Salahuddin welcomed the champions with flowers on arrival.

The Saff-winning Bangladesh team landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1:40 pm. State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel received the team at the airport. 

Alongside the state minister, the Saff winners got a warm reception from officials and the public present at the airport to greet them. 

People greet Tigresses warmly as they parade on open deck bus on city streets

After a brief media interaction at the airport lounge, the members of the team began the trophy parade on an open-deck bus. From the airport, crossing Kakali Banani and passing in front of Jahangir Gate and the Prime Minister's Office, the bus carrying the team took a left turn from Bijoy Sarani. 

Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

After that, the procession crossed Kakrail through Flyover via Tejgaon. The Bangladesh team then travelled from Kakrail to Moghbazar-Fakirapool-Arambagh.

As the bus was nearing the Shapla Chattar area, thousands of people gathered around the parade bus roaring "Bangladesh!! Bangladesh!!" for the champions. And the number kept on increasing with the passing of time.

This historic occasion was cheered by the public from all walks even though it was a weekday in the city.  

Alongside the bus parade, there were several motorbikes and traffic behind the procession cheering the players.  

Top News / Football

Bangladesh Women's Football Team / SAFF Women's Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

10h | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

11h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

3h | Videos
Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

3h | Videos
Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination