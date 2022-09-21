People greet Tigresses warmly as they parade on open deck bus on city streets

Sports

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 06:43 pm

After a brief media interaction at the airport lounge, the members of the team began the trophy parade on an open-deck bus.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The SAFF Women's Championship winning Bangladesh football team landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1:40 pm Wednesday. State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel received the team at the airport. 

Alongside the state minister, the SAAF winners got a warm reception from officials and public present at the arport to greet them. 

After a brief media interaction at the airport lounge, the members of the team began the trophy parade on an open-deck bus.

From the airport, crossing Kakali Banani and passing in front of Jahangir Gate and the Prime Minister's Office, the bus carrying the team took a left turn from Bijoy Sarani. 

SAFF champion girls dedicate trophy to the people of Bangladesh

After that, the procession crossed Kakrail through Flyover via Tejgaon. The Bangladesh team then travelled from Kakrail to Moghbazar-Fakirapool-Arambagh and is now on their way to Motijheel Shapla square to reach BFF Building.

On both sides of the road and in front there were huge crowd praising and celebrating the return of the champions. The parade was cheered by the public from all walks. 

There are a few band party cars as well in the fleet. The open-deck bus also has a music system. The party is currently proceeding under police security.

Alongside the bus parade there were several motorbikes and traffic behind the procession cheering the players. 

Football

SAFF Women's Championship / Bangladesh Women's Football Team

