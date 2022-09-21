Sabina one of the best Bangladesh has ever produced: Salahuddin

After a long wait, the stalwarts of Bangladesh Football Federation(BFF) finally took questions from the press. When asked about the captain Sabina, BFF President Salahuddin praised the national team skipper stating she is 'one of the best' Bangladesh has ever produced.

"She's a great player. She's one of the best Bangladesh has ever produced.", is what Salhauddin said when asked about his opinion on the title winning captain of Bangladesh.

Salahauddin further added,"She's got a great character and personality. She kept the team together. It's the coach's good fortune to have someone like her in the team. She is the best female footballer we have ever produced."

The coach also had stated earlier in the post match press conference after the final that there should be a 'best leader' award just for Sabina because she was that good.

Sabina scored eight goals in the recently concluded Saff Championship with two hattricks to her name.