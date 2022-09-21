Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

The special open-deck bus is on the way to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) house carrying the SAFF champions but Ritu Porna Chakma, one of the members of the team, has been unfortunately hospitalised, confirmed goalkeeping coach Masud Ahmed Ujjal.

The team had to deal with the unbearable Dhaka heat and traffic jam on their way to the BFF house and it was primarily assumed that the heat probable was the reason why the midfielder felt ill and had to be taken to a hospital.

But later it was found that Ritu was injured when her head brushed against a billboard at Banani.

She needed three stitches on her head at the CMH and was later taken to the BFF House to join the team in celebration since the injury was not that severe.

The team reached the BFF house at around 7:30 pm after a four-hour trophy parade. An official press conference is scheduled at 8:30 pm.