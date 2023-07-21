PSG keeper Donnarumma 'tied up' during break-in at Paris home

Sports

AFP
21 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 05:59 pm

Related News

PSG keeper Donnarumma 'tied up' during break-in at Paris home

A group of "several individuals" broke into Donnarumma's home in the upmarket 8th district of the capital overnight on Thursday-Friday.

AFP
21 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 05:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

PSG and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was tied up during an armed robbery at his Paris home and was treated in hospital afterwards, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Friday.

A group of "several individuals" broke into Donnarumma's home in the upmarket 8th district of the capital overnight on Thursday-Friday.

He was "lightly injured" and "tied up" along with his partner, said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

The thieves fled after stealing jewellery, watches and other luxury goods worth an estimated 500 000 euros ($550 000), the source said, confirming a report by the Actu17 website which first reported the break-in.

Donnarumma and his partner raised the alarm at a hotel next to their home.

Several PSG players have been targeted in robberies over the last few years, including Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Dani Alves, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sergio Rico and Mauro Icardi.

Four men were given prison sentences in January and February this year over burglaries at the homes of Marquinhos and Di Maria in 2021.

"PSG has confidence in the justice system to find the culprits as quickly as possible," said a spokesman for PSG in response to the robbery of Donnarumma.

Football

Gianluigi Donnarumma / psg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A doll can be a figure of identification for a child, shaping its future image of normality and beauty. So, it&#039;s no wonder that today Barbie is still the subject of debate around empowerment, beauty ideals and sustainability. Photo: Reuters

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

When psychology drives up inflation

7h | Panorama
Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

11h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

6h | TBS Insight
The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

23h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1d | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results