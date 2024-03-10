PSG held at home after Enrique benches Mbappe

Reuters
10 March, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 09:12 pm

PSG held at home after Enrique benches Mbappe

PSG extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 20 games but it was a third straight draw for the defending champions after Reims impressed despite an own goal.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain were held to a 2-2 home draw by Reims on Sunday after PSG boss Luis Enrique benched top scorer Kylian Mbappe, who played only the last 20 minutes.

PSG extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 20 games but it was a third straight draw for the defending champions after Reims impressed despite an own goal.

With both sides picking up a point, PSG extended their lead over second-placed Brest to 10 points while Reims are ninth with 35 points.

Reims shocked the league leaders by taking the lead in the seventh minute to silence the fans at the Parc des Princes after an error from PSG's Achraf Hakimi.

The Morocco international dithered on the ball in the box before Oumar Diakite pinched it from the full back near the goal line and teed up Marshall Munetsi for a simple tap-in.

But PSG took little time to get the home crowd going again thanks to an own goal when a corner kick delivery into the box went in off defender Yunis Abdelhamid.

Two minutes later, Goncalo Ramos gave PSG the lead when Lee Kang-in's floated ball into the box was not cleared and it fell kindly to the Portuguese forward, who fired home to make it 2-1.

However, Reims made it 2-2 when Diakite took advantage of PSG's high line and beat the offside trap to latch on to Emmanuel Agbadou's superb pass to guide his shot past Keylor Navas in goal.

Enrique brought on both Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele -- who tops the assists charts in the league with seven -- in the 73rd minute as PSG looked for a winner.

Mbappe, who has scored 21 league goals this season and scored twice four days ago in their Champions League victory at Real Sociedad, had a couple of shots on goal and even attempted an acrobatic bicycle kick late in the game.

But his late introduction made no difference to the scoreline as Reims held on for a valuable point.

