Playoff approved for Serie A when teams finish level on points

Sports

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 05:46 pm

Related News

Playoff approved for Serie A when teams finish level on points

No other top European division currently uses a play-off, with leagues relying on goal difference to separate teams.

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 05:46 pm
Playoff approved for Serie A when teams finish level on points

Italy's football federation (FIGC) have confirmed that the Serie A title will be decided by a play-off from next season should the top two teams finish level on points.

The idea was discussed by Serie A clubs earlier this month and the FIGC said in a statement late on Tuesday that it had been approved at a meeting of its Federal Counsel.

There will be no extra time in the play-off, which will go straight to a shootout if the teams are still locked together after 90 minutes.

Last season's title was decided on the final day of the campaign, with AC Milan winning their first Scudetto in 11 years after their win at Sassuolo saw them finish two points ahead of rivals Inter Milan.

Had they drawn the match to finish level on points with Inter, Milan would still have been crowned champions due to their head-to-head record.

No other top European division currently uses a play-off, with leagues relying on goal difference to separate teams.

The Italian top-flight title has been decided by a play-off only once before, with Bologna beating Inter 2-0 in Rome in 1964.

Football

Serie A

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

4h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

7h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

9h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

51m | Videos
Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

2h | Videos
Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

2h | Videos
Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture