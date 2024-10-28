Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller

Piotr Zielinski converted two penalties for Inter Milan as they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Juventus, for whom Kenan Yildiz scored a late brace, in Serie A on Sunday.

The five-goal opening half began with Marcus Thuram earning a penalty, which Zielinski converted to give Inter the lead after 15 minutes.

Juve equalised five minutes later through Dusan Vlahovic and then took the lead with a strike from Timothy Weah, all within a six-minute span.

After Henrikh Mkhitaryan equalised for Inter in the 35th minute, Zielinski scored his second from the penalty spot just two minutes later, handing Inter a 3-2 lead going into the break.

The second half began intensely, and in the 53rd minute, Denzel Dumfries scored from a corner to extend Inter's lead.

Substitute Yildiz reduced the deficit for Juve in the 71st minute and then scored the equaliser eight minutes before time to secure the draw.