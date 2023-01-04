Pele gets resting place in world's tallest vertical cemetery

Sports

AFP
04 January, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 03:44 pm

Related News

Pele gets resting place in world's tallest vertical cemetery

The Brazilian football great, whose funeral was held Tuesday after his death last week at age 82, bought his mausoleum 19 years ago inside the Memorial Ecumenical Cemetery, a veritable high-rise that holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest cemetery on Earth.

AFP
04 January, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 03:44 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pele was a footballer like no other, and his final resting place will be exceptional, too: a large replica stadium complete with artificial turf inside the world's tallest vertical cemetery.

The Brazilian football great, whose funeral was held Tuesday after his death last week at age 82, bought his mausoleum 19 years ago inside the Memorial Ecumenical Cemetery, a veritable high-rise that holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest cemetery on Earth.

Located in Santos, the southeastern port city where "The King" played most of his storied career, the cemetery has a total area of 40,000 square meters (430,000 square feet) and features a 24-hour restaurant, a chapel, an automobile museum, a small fish pond and an aviary.

Located on the first floor, Pele's 200-square-meter mausoleum will be decorated like a football stadium, with his embalmed body resting in a coffin displayed in the middle of the artificial turf, surrounded by gilded images from his glory days, a spokesman for the cemetery said.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- Pele's real name -- had spoken openly about his planned resting place, saying in 2003 that he liked the spot because it "doesn't look like a cemetery" and gave him a feeling of "spiritual peace and tranquility."

The striking white building was conceived by late Argentine businessman Jose Salomon Altstut, who broke ground on the project in 1983.

Officially inaugurated in 1991, it has a total of 18,000 interment spaces, and became the first vertical cemetery in the world to provide space for mausoleums.

The cemetery's website says clients are allowed to "create a decorated space" in their mausoleums, which can even include en-suite rest areas for mourners.

Pele's late father, aunt, brother and daughter are already interred in the same place, as well as Antonio Wilson Honorio, nicknamed "Coutinho," his teammate at Santos FC in the 1960s.

The cemetery sits a stone's throw from Santos's Vila Belmiro stadium, where Pele first dazzled the world as a 15-year-old phenom, on his way to scoring a record 1,281 career goals and becoming the only player in history to win three World Cups.

Football

Pele

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the page &#039;Old Collection&#039; has 35,000 followers. So far more than 6,000 people have bought old books from Shariful Islam. Photos: Courtesy

How a former rice trader became a collector and promoter of rare books

9h | Panorama
According to ESDO in Bangladesh, every year, about 87,000 tonnes of single-use plastic are thrown away. Photo: Rehman Asad/ TBS

The world is looking to rein in single-use plastic. Will corporations in Bangladesh pay heed?

7h | Panorama
No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

6h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

1h | TBS Insight
Ghanaian man reportedly world’s tallest man?

Ghanaian man reportedly world’s tallest man?

3h | TBS World
Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

20h | TBS Stories
Is Pori Moni a victim of domestic violence?

Is Pori Moni a victim of domestic violence?

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night