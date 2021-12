Pakistan start cautiously as Joy makes debut for Bangladesh

Pakistan off to a cautios start after they won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test in Mirpur.

They have bagged 17 from thre first 6 overs in the morning and Abid Ali scored the majority (13*) so far.

Bangladesh made three changes in their playing XI - Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan and Abu Jayed make way for Shakib, the debutant Joy and Khaled Ahmed.

Bangladesh: 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mominul Haque (capt), 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim, 7 Liton Das (wk), 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Khaled Ahmed, 11 Ebadot Hossain

Pakistan: 1 Abid Ali, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Azhar Ali, 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Fawad Alam, 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Hasan Ali, 9 Sajid Khan, 10 Nauman Ali, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi